Jerry Wayne Brimm Sr.

Jerry Brimm Sr., age 61, passed away July 3, 2017.

Pallbearers will be Daryl Wayne Vaughn, Desmond Minter, Paul Pierce, Walter Domingue, Bailey Knight, Randy Vaughn, Jamie Foster and Nicky Foster.

The family extends deep gratitude to Alive Hospice.

Mr. Brimm was a supervisor with Toshiba. He was a huge University of Tennessee fan and loved bird watching.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Melissa Vaughn Brimm; children, Jerry Brimm Jr, Stacey Laura-Graham, Keri Frantz; siblings, Linda Kincaid, Eddie (Judy) Brimm, Jeff (Angie) Brimm; and a lot of good friends, including his special friend, Rusty Brimm.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Jennie Carver Brimm; and sisters, Shirley Stevens and Sandra Maples.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.