Shedrach Seay

He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Seay Sr.; two sisters, Joyce Reynolds, Louise Cowan; and one brother, Manuel Seay Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Nellie Elizabeth Boyd; very devoted wife of 45 years, Linda Seay; two sons, Chad (Rena) Seay, of Lebanon, Anthony Keith (QuaShawna) Seay, of Clarksville; sister, Sara McClenon, of Lebanon; mother-in-law, Mamie Taylor, of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law: Cynthia (Phil) Coleman, of Indianapolis, Cheryl Taylor, of Watertown; four grandchildren, Shedrach (Manny), Jy’Mya, Jere miah and Sy’Nya; a very devoted uncle, Donald (Marjorie) Hatcher, of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.