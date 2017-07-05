logo

Obituary

Shedrach Seay

Staff Reports • Today at 3:31 PM

Services for Mr. Seay, 66, will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Bellwood.  Family will receive friends and family Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home and Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Rest Hill Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Seay Sr.; two sisters, Joyce Reynolds, Louise Cowan; and one brother, Manuel Seay Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Nellie Elizabeth Boyd; very devoted wife of 45 years, Linda Seay; two sons, Chad (Rena) Seay, of Lebanon, Anthony Keith (QuaShawna) Seay, of Clarksville; sister, Sara McClenon, of Lebanon; mother-in-law, Mamie Taylor, of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law: Cynthia (Phil) Coleman, of Indianapolis, Cheryl Taylor, of Watertown; four grandchildren, Shedrach (Manny), Jy’Mya, Jere miah and Sy’Nya; a very devoted uncle, Donald (Marjorie) Hatcher, of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.