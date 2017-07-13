logo

Obituary

Robert K. 'Bob' Williams

Staff Reports • Today at 3:40 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Williams will be Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Harlin officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday prior to services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon.

Mr. Williams, age 78, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon. He was born April 1, 1939, as the son of the late Sammie Baker Williams and Lois Tarpley Williams.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Murphy Williams, in 2010. His brothers, Sam, Merlin, Terry, John and Fred also preceded him in death.

He retired from DuPont and was a former employee of the Wilson County Road Commission. Bob is survived by a daughter, Vickie Hill; granddaughter, Brandy (Duane) Lester and great granddaughter, Victoria Lester, all of Murfreesboro; brothers, Paul (Jamie) Williams of Lebanon, George (Henrietta) Williams of Cookeville, Bill (Mary) Williams and Doris (Pat) Williams, both of Lebanon; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Marie, Dottie, Aleene and Glenda Williams; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, or www.hunterfuneral.com.