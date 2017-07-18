Timothy Matthew Snyder

Mr. Snyder, age 54, of Lebanon, died Saturday morning, July 15, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born Feb. 27, 1963, he was the son of the late Homer and Marie Snyder and was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Glenda Snyder.

He was a member of Barton's Creek Baptist Church and a graduate of Lebanon High School. Timothy was a heating and air conditioning technician.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Robinson Snyder; daughters, Terri (Fidencio) Snyder, Maggie and Melissa Snyder; grandchildren, Breana, Jose and Jonah, all of Lebanon; sister, Gina (Mark) Stanley, of Lebanon; brother, Barry Snyder, of Lebanon; two nephews; one niece; and a great niece.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.