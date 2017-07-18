logo

Obituary

William Scott Mitchell

Staff Reports • Today at 1:10 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Mitchell will be held Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with Brother Jerry Shrum and Brother Bobby Greene officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. and again Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Mr. Mitchell, age 50, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017. 

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Walpole; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Virginia Dodd and J.V. Walpole; and paternal grandparents, J.E. and Elizabeth Mitchell. 

He is survived by his father, Johnny (Debbie) Mitchell; daughter, Amy Lynn (Michael Hagewood) Mitchell; brother, Troy (Stephanie Walker) Davis; grandchildren, Houston Garrett, Preston and Madalynn Hagewood; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made toward funeral expenses. 

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.