John Allen Billingsley Sr.

Mr. Billingsley, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, July 17, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Dollie Mae Billingsley Sr.; brothers, Allen, Roy, Michael, and Jeff Billingsley; and sisters, Aileen Fancher, Ethel Huffman and Mary Kendrick.

He is survived by his children, Misty (Michael Allen) Billingsley, John Allen (June) Billingsley Jr. and Katherine (Danny) Hudson; brothers, Ronnie (Kathy) Billingsley, Billy (Missy) Billingsley; sisters, Peggy Jones, Dollie (Joe) Hendrickson, Toni (David) Sealy, Deborah (Buddy) Pierce, Caroline (Ed) Lewis; grandchildren, Megan Clayborn, Riane Allen, Aaron Billingsley, Chase Billingsley-Hudson and Dakota Hudson; great-grandchild, Sloane Allen; close friend, Mayde Billingsley; best friend, Mike Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Billingsley was a retired Navy Vietnam veteran and worked in maintenance at Dura Automotive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Society.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.