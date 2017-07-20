Brandie Lee Mayes

She leaves an only child, Anthony Carrico. She was a beautiful woman and a loving daughter.

Brandie leaves behind her mother, Betty Diana Gibson Ferguson, of Lebanon; father, Bobby L. Mayes, of Old Hickory; stepfather, Robert Ferguson, of Lebanon; brother, Bobby J. “Navy” Barber; two sisters, Debra D. (Jim Wenzel) Mayes, Stephanie L. (Kim) Barber, of Florida; two nephews, Dylan Parnell, Blaine Parnell; niece, Clayleigh Barber; grandmother, Betty Sumner; three uncles, Mike Hiester, Ronnie Sumner, Jerry Perry; aunts, Barbara Shelton, Debi Hale, Kathy Hale, Tammy Hiester, Terry Perry; half-sister, Bobbie Kaye Mayes; half-brother, Brian Ferguson and several great-uncles and great-aunts.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, David Hiester.

Her mother was searching for lost family, which she recently found, and she never got to meet. We will miss Brandie so much.

Please, if anyone can help, a GoFundMe page has been set up, the Brandie Mayes Memorial Fund, organized by Debi Hale. We need to get her son from California, since he’s 17 years old, and pay for her memorial.