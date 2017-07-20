Rose Marie Winslow

Mrs. Winslow, of Lebanon, passed away July 19, 2017 at age 74.

Mrs. Winslow was an exceptional wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and taking care of her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Allen Winslow; son, Jeremy Shawn (Beth Moseley) Winslow; sisters, Eva Mizerik, Lucille Smith; and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Doyle and Minnie Wright Bevis; and siblings, J.D., Vera, Lavergne, Buck, Ray and Joyce.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.