Mr. Abernathy, 66, passed away July 24, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; a daughter, Amy (Len) Goble; sons, John Manus, Michael (Angela) Manus; sister, Charlotte (Richard) Thomas; and seven grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.