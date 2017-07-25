Truman ‘Dick’ Stark Jr.

Mr. Stark, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Aline Stark, and sister, Beverly Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne Stark, and son, Richard Stark.

Mr. Stark was a Marine veteran, serving in the Korean War, where he was a Purple Heart recipient. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, with a bachelor’s degree in business. He served as a wildlife officer for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in Cumberland and Wilson counties, and a wildlife pilot for the Nashville region, retiring in 1994 with 35 years service. In the years since, until his recent illness, he served as part-time wildlife dispatcher for the Nashville region of the TWRA.

