Obituary: Latasha Renea Ballew

Ms. Ballew, age 35, of Alexandria, died Sunday evening, July 30, 2017 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Born May 27, 1982 in Lebanon, she was a graduate of Dekalb Co. High School and was employed at a pharmacy technician.

She is survived by her son, Hunter Lynn Ballew; mother, Glenda (Roger Barrett) Hutchinson; father, Ricky (Darlene) Hutchinson; sister, Amanda Hutchinson, all of Alexandria; grandparents, Dorothy Hutchinson of Watertown and Faye Smith of Alexandria; nephew, Ethan Marshall and niece, Hannah Huber.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Tommy Hutchinson and Glenn Smith.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in Latasha’s memory. Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.