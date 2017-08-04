James Edward Beasley

Mr. Beasley, age 80, died Aug. 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Rochelle Dowell; siblings, J.W. Beasley, Maggie P. Neal, Bettye M. Malone; sister-in-law, Carol Maynard; and five brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Christine H. Beasley; daughters, Jewell Elizabeth (Grammer) Stewart, Deloris Ann (Terry) Mitchell; son-in-law, Joe Frank Dowell; grandchildren, Cecelia M. Beasley, Lakesha D. Dowell, Rolando M. Dowell, Jamie T. (Zaiden) Shannon, Latoria S. Stewart, Jermika M. (Paul) Joyner, Jermia M. (Jeremy) Felts, Trent L. (Charquitta) Mitchell, Tela D. (Justin) Steinhouse; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emma (Henry) Bass, Katherine (James) Cason, Billie Ann Strong; and a myriad of other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.