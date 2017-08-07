Mr. Puckett, age 67, passed away Friday Aug. 4, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George M. Puckett and Rosetta Shelton Puckett; sister, Lottie Roberts; and his wife, Janice Murphy Puckett.

He is survived by his son, Thurman George Puckett, and his fiancée, Kristen Ricks; sisters, Cheryl (Bob) Braun, Alice Reed; half-brother, Albert Lillicrap Jr.; half-sister, Ruthann LeRoy; girlfriend, Alaine Bradley, and her grandchildren, Dylan and Malachi Russell.

Mr. Puckett attended Vine Baptist Church. He proudly served in the military rank of specialist 5 in the U.S. Army in the 37th Armor Division and was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

