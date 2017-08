Anne Jackson, age 69, passed away July 21, 2017.

Ms. Jackson is survived by her children, Kerri Graves, Andrew (Brandy) Jackson; grandchildren, Casey Smith, Cheyenne Jackson, Colt Jackson, Jordan Perry, Emilee Graves; great-grandson, Jasper Perry; and sisters, Vicki (Steve) Shoemaker and Georgianna (Ronnie) Stewart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Emily Perkins; and sister, Barbara Hareless.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.