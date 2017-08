Mr. Cheek, 44, of Nashville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Sellars Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-758-5459.