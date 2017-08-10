logo

Obituary

James Roger White

Staff Reports • Today at 12:51 PM

Funeral services for Mr. White, age 61, of Lebanon, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Elder Ronnie Armistead will officiate, and interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. 

Born July 15, 1956 to the late James Leonard and Rose Harwell White, he was one of four children. Mr. White was a member of the Assembly of God and worked as a security guard for several years. He passed away Aug. 9, 2017 at his home.

Mr. White is survived by his wife, Diana Frohmuth White; four children, Joe (Michelle) Green, Jason (Ashley) Green, Jessica Winfree, Jeremy Winfree (Amanda Vison); five grandchildren, Jackson Winfree, Maisie Winfree, Mollee Dedman, Logan Winfree, Lliam Winfree; brother, Joe (Pam) White; and two sisters, Barbara (Ronnie) Armistead, Vickie (Gary) Bush.

