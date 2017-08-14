The family received friends Tuesday, July 6 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service in Altavista, Va. and other times at the residence.

Pearlie Taylor Bolling, 87, of 794 Bedford Hwy. in Lynch Station, Va., died Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Esker Clanton Bolling.

She was born Feb. 14, 1930 in Cookeville, a daughter of the late Bose Winston Taylor and Ila Masters Taylor. She was an active member of Lynch Station Baptist Church and a retired employee of BGF Industries. Pearlie loved going to church, reading her Bible and was known for her positive attitude.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda DeVercelly, and her husband, David, of Lynch Station, Va.; a brother, Harry Taylor, of Lebanon; two sisters, Ruby Atkinson, of Hurt, Kathy Snead, of Hartsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Daisy Wauford; two brothers, Robert and Rogers Taylor; a sister-in-law, Pauline Bolling Martin; and four brothers-in-law, Odell, Russell, Ray and Onex Bolling.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Lynch Station Baptist Church at 779 Powell Road, Lynch Station, VA 24571.

Please visit the online tribute at finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.