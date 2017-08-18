Brooke Danielle Hale

Mrs. Hale, age 35, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Holley, and paternal grandparents, B.A. and Bea Holley.

She is survived by her mother, Gail Holley; husband, Jeff Hale; children, Miranda and Nixon Marlar, Rowan, Rhex, Stellah, Greenleigh, Cash and Truman Hale; brother, Chris Kniffin; sisters, Brittany (Jeff) Hammond, Andrea (Jay) Amara, Karen Kniffin; and many other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Hale was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and a homemaker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made toward funeral expenses.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.