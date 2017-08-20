Bill J. Brown Jr.

Mr. Brown, age 54, of Nolensville, passed away Aug. 19, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Ewing Brown; and grandparents, Thomas and Lerline Ewing Sr. and Wilburn and Ovie Brown.

He is survived by his companion, Brenda Fringer; father, Billy (Linda) Brown; son, Austin Victory; daughter, Hilliary Brook (Matt) Campbell; sister, Belinda (Daniel) Sullivan; brother, Brad Brown; stepbrother, Kevin (Leslie) Miller; stepsister, Elizabeth (Tim) Hicks; and grandchildren, Dale, Levi and Addilyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward funeral costs.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.