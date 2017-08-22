Carl Lee Pritchett

Mr. Pritchett, age 73, formerly of Watertown, died Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017 at the Hartsville Convalescent Center.

Born June 3, 1944 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Emmett Lee Pritchett and Beverly Virginia Shaffner Pritchett and was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald B. Pritchett.

Carl was a 1962 graduate of Watertown High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former employee of Kroger.

Carl is survived by his children, Duane Pritchett, Beth Terrell, both of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren; sister, Bridgett (Ricky) Gammons, of Lafayette; brothers, Charles R. Pritchett, of Las Cruces, N.M., Tommy J. Pritchett, of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.

