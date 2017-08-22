Steve O. Graves

Mr. Graves, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 16, 2017 at his home.

Born April 30, 1950 in Wilson County, he is the son of Pauline Gertrude Young Graves and the late Willard Woodrow Cordell Graves. He was a Baptist and worked for the city of Lebanon Street Department for many years.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Clark Graves; and a brother, James Howard Graves.

He is survived by his son, Terry Graves; mother of his son, Patricia Graves; mother, Pauline Gertrude Young Graves; and a sister, Janice Irene Graves.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.