James R. Sullivan

Mr. Sullivan, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 24, 2017 at Quality Care Center in Lebanon.

James was a native of Fairview and the son of the late Herman Sullivan and Odell Mangrum Sullivan.

Prior to retirement, he was a machine operator with Rocktenn Manufacturing. Following retirement, he enjoyed time with friends and family and began his many “collections.”

James will be remembered for many things, but mostly by the simple phrase uttered by his family, “He was a good man.” He had a special love for his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Children of all ages were drawn to him for his kindness and his willingness to spoil them, oftentimes with trips to the candy store.

He had a special talent for music and played weekly with friends. Up until the time his health began to fail him, he enjoyed playing the bass. It will always be said that James loved people, and people loved James.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Woodard Sullivan; daughters, Monya (Tony) Schlichting, Suzanne (Lee) Solis; son, Terry (Micki) Enoch; brothers, G.H. Sullivan, David Sullivan; sister, Judy McCord; seven grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda) Crook, Serena Enoch, Erica Solis (Brian Ervin), Briana (Craig) Harman, Emily Schlichting, Carley Schlichting, Justin Schlichting; and four great-grandchildren.