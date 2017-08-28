Elmer Miley Jr.

Mr. Miley, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at his home.

Born April 17, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he is the son of the late Otis Elmer Miley Sr. and Elsie Miller Miley. He owned and operated Miley’s Exxon for many years and was a deputy for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Nipper Miley; son, Michael (Cindy) Miley; two daughters, Teresa Miley, Liberty McBroom; sister, Delores Miller; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.