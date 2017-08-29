Thomas Glenn ‘Worm’ Maynard

Mr. Maynard, age 77, of Gordonsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James K. and Eddie E. Hughes Maynard; wife, Peggy B. Maynard; son, James Thomas "Jimmy" Maynard Sr.; brothers, James R. Maynard, Bard F. Maynard; and sister, Catherine M. Thorne.

Mr. Maynard is survived by his daughter, Sue Anne (Rick St. Pierre) Maynard; son, David Wayne Maynard; daughter-in-law, Deborah Maynard; sister, Lynn (Danny) Ray; sister-in-law, Shirley Maynard; brother-in-law, Freddie Cripps; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Maynard was a U.S. Air Force and Tennessee Army National Guard veteran and a member of Cooks United Methodist Church. He was a Mt. Juliet High School graduate and worked for Ford Glass Plant for 35 years. He was also a member of the Sportsman Club, the Bluebird Bow Club and the Ford Glass UAW Local 737.

Pallbearers will be David Maynard, Jimbo Thorne, Tommy Thorne, Billy Thorne Jr., James Ray, Terry Meeks, Freddie Cripps and Rick St. Pierre. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Brewington, Sandra Meeks, Deborah Maynard and Sue Anne Maynard (St. Pierre).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, Sherry's Run or the American Heart Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.