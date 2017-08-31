Catherine Madeline Batcheler

Catherine Batcheler passed away Aug. 30, 2017 at the age of 16.

Catherine was a student at Lebanon High School and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Catherine was involved in drama, choir, writing, photography and Youth in Government. She played a variety of musical instruments and was part of the LHS marching band.

She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Erin Taylor Rheinscheld; siblings, Maxwell, Hughes, Charlie, Brittany, Brandon and Henry; grandparents, Jim and Nancy Batcheler, Robin and Bruce Taylor, Deborah Warrick Parker, Jim and Debbie Rheinscheld; great-grandmother, Nell Taylor; aunts and uncles, Emily and Bruce Moheit, Amy and Joe Nunley, Jamie and Matt Geisleman, Jenny Rheinscheld, Jonathan Rheinscheld, Doug and Woli Schantz; great-aunt, Janet Taylor; and six cousins. Special mentions include John Batcheler for giving her life, Chas Chasse for loving her all those years. A special thank you goes to Ben Channel, Eric Spear and Betty Polk for having such a positive and guiding influence in her life.

In lieu of flowers, arrangements will be made to accept donations that will benefit the LHS marching band program.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.