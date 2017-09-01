Connie Lee Enoch

Connie Enoch passed away Aug. 30, 2017 at age 74. She was a member of the New Life Ministry Full Gospel Tabernacle.

She is survived by her sons, William (Rhonda) Meade, James (Lilian) Meade, Jason (Deborah) Enoch; grandchildren, Timothy James (Angelika) Meade, Nathaniel Enoch, Kylee Enoch, Addison Enoch, Camdyn Enoch; great-grandchild, Ronan Elijah Meade; brother, Larry (LaVone) Ingenthron; and stepmother, Betty Ingenthron.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Enoch; son, David Meade; and parents, Harold and Dorthea Garnett Ingenthron.

Connie had a kind soul and was always giving to and helping strangers. She had a passion for stray animals and was there for her family at all times. Connie loved writing poems. She enjoyed cooking and used to make the best German bread from her grandmother’s recipe. She loved life and had a beautiful singing voice. She was crazy about fast cars, especially TransAms, and boating in the summer months. She will be truly missed, but her legacy will continue.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in memory of Connie Enoch to your local pet shelter.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.