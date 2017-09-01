Elbert Wade Mathis

Mr. Mathis, age 80, of Watertown, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2017 at Summit Medical Center.

Born June 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Rev. Enzo Mathis and Ruby Nell Adamson Mathis and was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Horace Mathis.

Elbert was a member of Round Lick Baptist Church, where he served as song leader for many years. He was a 1955 graduate of Watertown High School and a retired school bus driver for Wilson County Schools. Elbert was a 50-year member of Comer Lodge No. 417.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Miller Mathis; niece, Lenee (Jack) Wong, of Beaumont, Texas; nephew, Bart (Chiyuki) Mathis, of Spring Hill; sister-in-law, Bessie Hearn, and husband, Charles, of Watertown; their children, Sherry (Alex) Piercy, Mark (April) Hearn, Todd (Jennifer) Hearn, all of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Della Peacock, Bonnie (Dennis) Mainord; brothers-in-law, T.A. Miller, James (Louise) Miller, Eddie (Kathy) Miller; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at Round Lick Baptist Church with Bro. James Patton, Bro. Gary Rickman and Bro. Steve Mayle officiating. Pallbearers, Bart Mathis, Mark and Todd Hearn, Alex Piercy, Kirk Harris, Ed Loggins. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and 1 hr. prior to services Sunday at the church. Interment at Salem Cemetery .

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.