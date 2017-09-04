logo

Obituary

Dorothy Dean Jenkins

Staff Reports • Today at 3:39 PM

The family of Mrs. Jenkins received friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. and will receive friends Tuesday from noon until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Jonathan Jennings, is Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Lovely Ladies of LaGuardo and Sunshine Gals.

Dorothy Jenkins passed away Sept. 2, 2017 at age 84.           

Mrs. Jenkins was a seamstress with Decorators Delight and a member of LaGuardo Baptist Church. She loved flowers and playing bingo at the Lebanon Senior Citizens’ Center. 

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Wade) McCarty; son, Randy (Tracie) Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Debby Jenkins; grandchildren, Jon (Krista) Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Jody (Terryn) Jenkins, Jake (Loran) Jenkins, Checotah (Charles) Allen, Shane McCarty, Arrington McCarty; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond (Gloria) McDaniel. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell “Buddy” Jenkins; son, Harold Jenkins; parents, Aline Foutch and Alton McDaniel; and brother, Sam McDaniel. 

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.