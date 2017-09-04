Dorothy Dean Jenkins

Dorothy Jenkins passed away Sept. 2, 2017 at age 84.

Mrs. Jenkins was a seamstress with Decorators Delight and a member of LaGuardo Baptist Church. She loved flowers and playing bingo at the Lebanon Senior Citizens’ Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Wade) McCarty; son, Randy (Tracie) Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Debby Jenkins; grandchildren, Jon (Krista) Jenkins, Jason Jenkins, Jody (Terryn) Jenkins, Jake (Loran) Jenkins, Checotah (Charles) Allen, Shane McCarty, Arrington McCarty; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond (Gloria) McDaniel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell “Buddy” Jenkins; son, Harold Jenkins; parents, Aline Foutch and Alton McDaniel; and brother, Sam McDaniel.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.