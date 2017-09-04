Paul Michael Leftrick

Mike “Papa” Leftrick passed away Sept. 3, 2017 at age 67.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Vanhook, Bailey Vanhook, Luke Troutt, Chris Vanhook, Eugene Manier and David Farler. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Watson and Kenny Leftrick.

Mr. Leftrick served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired as an inspector for TRW and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved Vandy football, NASCAR, football, baseball, basketball and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Leftrick; children, Shelly (Clayton) McPeak, Shane (Kim) Leftrick; father, Paul R. (Betty) Leftrick; brother, Kenny (Laura) Leftrick; and grandchildren, Taylor Vanhook, Bailey Vanhook, Gavin Tomlinson, Gage Leftrick and Lilly Leftrick.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Leftrick; brother, Lonnie Leftrick; sisters, Vickie Odom, Dewona Mason; and nephews, Brian Elmore and Matthew Leftrick.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.