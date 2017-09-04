Ronald Lee McCloud Sr.

Mr. McCloud, age 58, of Watertown, died Friday evening, Sept. 1, 2017 in Lebanon. Born June 16, 1959 in Old Hickory, he was the son of the late William Lester McCloud and Gladys Dean Trout McCloud.

Ronnie was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Lee McCloud Jr.; and a brother, William Lester "Bubba" McCloud.

He was a graduate of Dupont High School and an employee of Georgia Pacific.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Maggie Bush McCloud, of Watertown; daughters, Leslie (David) Sykes, of Lebanon, Lisa (Wayne) Quisenberry, of Greenbriar; son, David (Gina) Estes, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Caitlynn May Sykes, Jessica and Justin Estes, Billy and Christopher Stewart, Andria Quisenberry; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Frances Faye (Luke) Robertson, of Nashville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.