Donald Wade Lawhorn

Donald Lawhorn went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5, 2017 at age 55.

Pallbearers will be Adam Brown, Charles Booher, Kevin Stearman, Ken Potter, Ray Farris, Randy Hulse and Jeff Brockett. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul and Una Vance, Billie and Doug Stearman, Ray Farris Sunday school class, Saddlebrook Ladies and John and Doris Porter.

Mr. Lawhorn, born May 26, 1962, previously worked in accounting with PFG Custom and corporate Kroger and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Shumaker Lawhorn, of Lebanon; sister, Brenda Vestal; brothers, Kenny (Zoe) Lawhorn, of Peoria Illinois, David (Jane) Lawhorn, Dewey (Camille) Lawhorn; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Isaac Lawhorn; mother, Florene Campbell Lawhorn Rogers; stepfather, Nolan Rogers; sisters, Jerri Wilson, Edith Ann Lawhorn, an infant sister; and brothers, Buster Lawhorn and Larry Lawhorn.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sherry’s Run and/or Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

