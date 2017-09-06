Larry Odell Bennett Jr.

Mr. Bennett, age 49, of Brookville, Indiana, died Saturday morning, Sept. 2, 2017 in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born Aug. 14, 1968 in Greenfield, Indiana, son of Barbara Joyce Sandlin Bennett and the late Larry Odell Bennett Sr.

Larry is survived by his sons, David Bennett, of Brookville, Indiana, Zachary Bennett, of Liberty, Braiden Bennett, of Brookville, Indiana; his mother, Barbara Joyce Day, of Brookville, Indiana; sisters, Jennifer Wolfrum, of Brookville, Indiana, Tina Reddick, of Florida; brothers, Timothy Bennett, of Florida, Michael Bennett, of Lebanon, Eugene Bennett, of Dowelltown; and many other relatives and friends.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

