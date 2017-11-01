Sylvia Jean Rigsby

Mrs. Rigsby was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Ruleville, Mississippi, daughter of the late Oscar C. Williams and Laura Maude O'Brian Williams and departed this life Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2017 at the age of 71.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Gatlin, Dorothy Britt; and a brother, Sonny Williams.

Sylvia is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Charles Rigsby, of Watertown; sons, James (Lisa) Childress, of Mt. Juliet, John (Twinkle) Childress, of Jacksonville, North Carolina; daughter, Laura Clark, of Scottsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Austin and Blake Childress, Jonathan, Patrick and Joshua Childress, Taylor (Jason) Reser and Zack Clark; great-grandchildren, Matthew Childress, Avery Childress, "Jellybean" Reser; brother, Billy (Becky) Williams, of Ripley; special friends, Patsy Reeder, Thelma Pharris, Kim Beasley; and all the staff at Kindred Hospice.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.