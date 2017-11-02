Martha Belle Mason Williams

Mrs. Williams, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

She was born July 15, 1933 in Wilson County to the late William Dillard Mason and Mary Mundy Mason. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clell Williams; sister, Margaret Grubbs; and brothers, David and Robert Lee Mason.

She worked for the Lebanon Garment Factory and was also a homemaker and beautician, as well as owner and operator of Belle’s Little Country Kitchen. Mrs. Williams was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debrah D. Williams; sister, Willette Stafford; several nieces and nephews; special God-great-grandchildren, August Reece Johnson, Mason Kole Alexander; and extended family at Belle’s Little Country Kitchen, Cassie Johnson, Diana Russell, Wesley Russell and Nadir Sherwani.

Pallbearers will be Claude Hicks, Scott Fisher, Michael Paul Ashey, Brian Thomas Ashey, Billy Mason and Tony Stafford.

The employees of Belle’s Little Country Kitchen will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

