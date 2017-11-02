Media Oneita Jackson Arnold

Ms. Arnold was born Oct. 4, 1937 in Lebanon and passed away peacefully Oct. 27, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Arnold, of Surgoinsville; her son, Wallace Jackson Arnold, and spouse, James H. Reed IV, of Nashville; her grandson, Justin Reeves Creighton, also of Surgoinsville; sisters, Lovelle (William B.) Eatherly, Claudia Etheridge; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis H. Jackson and Mary D. Crutcher Jackson, of Mt. Juliet.

Oneita, in her youth, was a tomboy and loved sports, especially basketball and water sports.

She loved fishing and playing cards throughout life and never met a stranger. She was a loving mother, sister and friend. She was a great Southern cook. She retired after 40 years from South Central Bell Telephone Co., where she started after high school as a drafter and was promoted throughout her career, where she retired in the general management staff.

Oneita had great self-esteem, perseverance and disposition. She had a wonderful way with people, warm and attentive, outgoing happy personality, easily made friends and brightened those around her. She loved her family and friends. She was a member of West Nashville Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bellevue.

Flowers will be accepted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Queen of Angels would always be appreciated.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

