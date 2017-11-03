Melvin Wayne Nelson

Retired Col. Nelson, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Nov. 3, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Serephine Nelson; and brother, Randall Nelson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Genelle Nelson; son, Mickey (Teri) Nelson; daughters, Penny (Robert) Forrest, Candy (Tim) Burgess, Buffey (David) Davis; eight grandchildren, Macy Forrest (Blake) Amos, Melanie Nelson, Camden Burgess, Kenzie Davis, Micayla Nelson, Kassidy Davis, Eli Burgess, Kiley Davis; sister, Joyce (Randolph) Harris; lifelong friend, Norman Gillespie; and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Melvin graduated from Celina High School in 1953, and he also attended Draughon’s Business College. He was a successful businessman, who owned Melvin’s Texaco and Market in Mt. Juliet for about 20 years. Melvin was employed by Ford Motor Co. for 42 years, as well as serving 32 years as a decorated member of the Tennessee Army National Guard. For many years, he was a TSSAA football and basketball referee, and he never met a stranger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Operation Stand Down at 1125 12th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203, 615-248-1981.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

