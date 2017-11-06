Ann McDearman Smith

Mrs. Smith, age 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 in the Southern Manor Living Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carlos McDearman and Kate Holt McDearman; husband, Max Smith; and brother, J.C. McDearman.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Cathy) Smith, Chip (Jan) Smith; daughter, Sheri Smith (Danny) Woodard; grandchildren, James (Tiffany) Gourley, Joey (Michelle) Gourley, Ryan Smith, Michael (Nicole) Smith, Luke Smith, Megan Smith, Lindsay Huddleston, Jeff Caroll, Brittney Caroll; great-grandchildren, Silas Smith, Gavin Huddleston, Maddox Huddleston, Kyle Dyer, Madeline Caroll; sister-in-law, Linda McDearman; nieces and nephews, John (Kathy) McDearman, Melanie Minter, Ronnie (Jane) Williams, Lori (Joe) Hutton; and lifelong friend, Virginia Hale.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Southern Manor Living Center and Kindred Hospice.

Mrs. Smith was a member of Westland United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She was a member of the Lebanon Village Women's Club, a University Medical

Center volunteer, past president of the Lebanon Jaycees, the Bridge Club, LGCC Ladies Golf Association and was on the original board of directors for Prospect, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mrs. Smith’s memory to the Westland United Methodist Church at 110 Dawson Lane, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Active pallbearers will be James Gourley, Joey Gourley, Ryan Smith, Michael Smith, Luke Smith, John McDearman, Ronnie Williams, Joe Hutton, Jeff Caroll and Jimmy Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be William Bentley, Jim Lancaster and the Village Women's Club.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

