Elizabeth Ann Caraway

Mrs. Caraway, age 96, of Watertown, died Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Maude Farah Gennaoui and was preceded in death by her husband, O'Neal Caraway.

Betty is survived by her son, Neil Caraway, and his wife, Kathleen, of Watertown; grandchildren, Megan and Shannon Caraway; and a sister, Lilly Gennaoui, of Brooklyn, New York.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

