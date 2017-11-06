Joe Bob Haynes

Mr. Haynes, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 3, 2017.

Mr. Haynes was self employed in excavation.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Haynes; son, Joe Haynes; grandchildren, Cody Joe Haynes, Jodi Renee Haynes, Joseph Wilson Haynes, William Robert Haynes; and great-grandchildren, Elliot Haynes and Makiah Haynes.

He is preceded in death by his son, Stevie Joe Haynes.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

