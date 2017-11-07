Betty Ruth Owens Anderson

Ms. Anderson, age 76, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 1, 2017 in Austell, Georgia.

Survivors include her children, Felicia Bonner, Melody Fleetwood, Valarie Anderson, Jerry (Catherine) Anderson Jr.; siblings, Mary Earlene (Glover) Randall, Alvis Owens Jr., James Henry Owens, Viola Owens Barber, Howard Owens; and many other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements, 615-444-4558.

