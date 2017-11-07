Mamie Lou Fisher

Mrs. Fisher, age 73, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, Oct. 31, 2017 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born July 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Jordan Malone and Esther Earline Agee Malone and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald N. Fisher, and son, Dallas Fisher.

Mamie Lou is survived by her brother, Elbert Malone, of Watertown; niece, Evie Malone; great-nieces, Casey and Autumn Barnes; and four sons, Troy, Timmy, Tracy and Tyrone Fisher, all of Nashville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

