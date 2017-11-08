logo

Obituary

Sharon Rene Ramsey Baltz

Staff Reports • Today at 4:27 PM

Funeral services for Ms. Baltz will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon with Brother A.J. Luper officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

Ms. Baltz, age 53, of Lebanon, died Nov. 5, 2017.

A graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and cosmetology school, she was a hairdresser. 

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica (Ben) Bryan, Paige Baltz; four grandchildren, Brantly, Molly and Lillian Bryan, Lyla Baltz; parents, Tommy and Faye Howard Ramsey; two sisters, Rhonda (Chip) Bonee, and their son, Brandon, Tammy (Danny) Howard, and their son, Bailey; and father of her children, Billy Baltz.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.