Obituary: Barbara Corbitt

There will be a visitation Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 from 1-2:45 p.m. at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Helena, Arkansas with a graveside service to follow at 3 p.m., conducted by Russell Scaife, in the Sunset Memorial Park.

Her soul will be commended to God where His love will surround her forever.

Mrs. Corbitt, age 74, passed away Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at her residence in Lebanon.

She is the beloved wife of Meredith Harold “Buddy” Corbitt; the mother of Sharon Corbitt House, Kathy Corbitt (Robbie) Woodall; grandmother of Ryan (Mary_ Woodall, Kaity (Kolby Mullins, friend) Woodall; sister, Brenda Boyce (Jim) Lahue, of Clarksville; niece, Dena Lahue (Brad) Luce, of Montgomery, Alabama; and nephew, Mike (Melissa) Lahue, of Murfreesboro. She leaves behind many more relatives and friends who will miss her.

Barbara was born April 13, 1943 to the late Rush Allen Boyce and Barbara

Ernestine Boals Boyce, of Helena, Arkansas.

She began school in Searcy, Arkansas, where her father, Rush, was attending Harding College. She continued the rest of her education in Helena, Arkansas, graduating from Central High School in 1961.

In April 1963, she married Buddy Corbitt. They were married for 54 years.

She held various jobs over the years but spent most of her life as a wife and mother. She was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ in Lebanon.

Church and her church family were always a very important part of her life and meant so much to her.

Pallbearers will be Mike Lahue, Kolbe Mullins, Ryan Woodall, Jim Lahue, Kaity Woodall and Bryan Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Elmer Leslie, Corbitt Davis, Dean Lawson, Carl Corbitt, Robbie Woodall, Poe Jackson, Hunter Jackson and Jimmy Schaffhauser.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.