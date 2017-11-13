Linda Sue Hale passed away Nov. 11, 2017 at age 66.

Family members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gianni Salinas, Gavrie Salinas and Bella Juarez.

Mrs. Hale was a Full Gospel Church member and a great cook.

She is survived by her children, Annie (Miguel) Juarez, Leslie (James) Williams, Brenda Hale (Odell) Eldridge, Wanda White, Rita (Frankie) Vaughn, John (Karen) Hale; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leon (Ruby) White, Homer (Sharon) White, Paul (Judy) White, Carlene (Jerry) Martin, Pauline (Jim) Meyer, Ruth (Ken) McNulty, Frances Darnell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hale; son, Melvin Daniels; daughter, Karen Hale Eldridge; parents, Charlie and Annie Craig White; sisters, Wanda Dix, Carolyn Loveall, Charlene Murphy, Beulah Perry; and brothers, Harry White and Dewey White.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

