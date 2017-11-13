William ‘Billy’ Leon Ellis II

Billy Ellis passed away Nov. 8, 2017 at age 43.

Pallbearers will be Mike Rogers, Mike Medley, Ryan Moore, Robert Moore, Lynn Greer and Chad Anderson. Honorary pallbearer will be T.J. Shore Jr.

Mr. Ellis worked in excavation as a dump truck driver. He was a Steelers fan and loved model cars, animals and guns.

He is survived by his children, Courtney Ellis, Alex Ellis, John (Stephanie) Abel, Taylor Abel; granddaughter, Amelia Abel; parents, Kenneth and Shirley Ellis; sister, Stephanie (Frank) Ellis Belcher; spouse, Marie Ellis; nieces and nephew, Megan Shore, Ruby Shore, T.J. Shore; and great-nieces, Cypress Carter and Leah Abel.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Michael Don Ellis.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

