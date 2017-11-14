Virgil Pershing Thompson II

Friends may visit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Mr. Thompson, 77, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at Alive Hospice in Madison.

Virgil was born July 25, 1940 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Virgil Pershing Thompson Sr. and Irma Beatrice (Hurt) Paradise. He worked as a locksmith for Diebold Inc., a self-service security and services corporation. Virgil enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and traveling.

Virgil is survived by his wife of 15 years, Eugenia (Holder) Thompson, of Lebanon; daughters, Sue Evans, Diane Starkey; sons, George Thompson, Pete Thompson, Larry Funk, Mark Thompson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis Mitchell, Madonna Pelikan, Barbara Jean, Ronnie Jo; and brother, James Ray.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Condolences may be made online at browningfuneral.com.

