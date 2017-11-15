logo

Obituary

James Melvin Driver

Staff Reports • Today at 1:22 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Driver, conducted by Pastor Darrin Reynolds, is Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

James Driver passed away Nov. 13, 2017 at age 81.       

Mr. Driver was a barber and a member of Fairview Church.  He is survived by wife Frances Driver, children Stephen Driver and Karen Love (Steven) Bird, grandchildren Christopher Bird, Katie Heston, and Calvin Bird, cousin Shirley Robinson, and numerous great grandchildren. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

