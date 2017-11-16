Linda Rhea Poor Lallemand

Linda Lallemand passed away Nov. 14, 2017 at age 70.

Mrs. Lallemand is survived by her husband, Jerry Eugene Lallemand; daughters, Paula Burgess, Leigh (Duane) Crofutt; stepson, Gene Lallemand; grandchildren, Tyler Parrish, Ryan (Kristina) Parrish, Austin Burgess; great-grandchildren, Aleaha Parrish, Kyler Parrish; and siblings, David (Sheree) Poor and June (Terry) O’Leary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Lee Poor and Gladys Isabel Dowell Poor.

Please make memorial donations to Alzheimer’s research.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.