Virginia Lee Bates Meadows

Mrs. Meadows, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Nov. 15, 2017.

A homemaker, she was a member of the Nonaville Road Church of Christ and attended Maple Hill Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Grayson Bates and Ruth Lawrence Booker Bates; husband, Garland Meadows; sons, Tony Wesley, Walter Heckman; stepsons, Edwin and Dan Meadows; brother, Verner Bates; and sisters, Lucy and Betty Sue Bates.

She is survived by her two sons, Grayson (Debbie) Heckman, Tim (Melissa) Meadows; stepson, Steve (Barbara Jean) Meadows; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

