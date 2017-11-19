Jean Lannom

Mrs. Lannom, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Lester and Beulah Mai Williams Lester; husband, Grafton Lannom; brother, Billy James Lester; and sister-in-law, Willowdean Lester.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Gina) Lannom; granddaughter, Ali Marie Lannom; brothers, Jack (Delores) Lester Jr., Ronald (Sharon) Williams Lester; sisters, Virginia (Ivy Jr.) Doyle Agee, Nancy (Hugh) Patricia Walker; and brothers and sisters in-law, Claude and Patsy Maynard, Phillip and Roxie Lannom, Wayne Lannom, Orien and Jewell Dickerson, Charlie and Betty Butler.

A special thank you goes to the staff of the Pavilion for their loving care and support.

Mrs. Lannom was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ, and a former employee of Lebanon Garment Factory and Toshiba.

Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Lannom's memory to the Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

